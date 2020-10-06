AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 783,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

