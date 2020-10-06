Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

TSE:AND traded down C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.82. 3,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.