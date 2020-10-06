Analyzing Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) and Heidrick & Struggles International (OTCMKTS:HSII)

Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medical Connections alerts:

This table compares Medical Connections and Heidrick & Struggles International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International $725.61 million 0.55 $46.87 million $2.59 7.95

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Connections and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0.50% 13.33% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Connections and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Connections has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Connections Company Profile

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. Its consulting services include leadership assessment and development, executive coaching and on-boarding, succession planning, team and board effectiveness, organizational performance acceleration, workforce planning, and culture shaping services. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.