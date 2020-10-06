Analyzing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and RingCentral (NASDAQ:RNG)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% RingCentral -9.52% -9.06% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 1 25 0 2.96

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $304.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A RingCentral $902.86 million 27.07 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,446.05

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.