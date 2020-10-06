Analyzing Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) & The Goldfield (NYSE:GV)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dycom Industries and The Goldfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78 The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.03%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 0.54% 8.12% 2.93% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and The Goldfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.34 billion 0.56 $57.22 million $2.27 25.79 The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.61 $6.73 million N/A N/A

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About The Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

