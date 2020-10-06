Analyzing Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Metallurgical Co. of China (NYSE:MLLUY)

Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Metallurgical Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dover pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

83.0% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 4 7 0 2.64 Metallurgical Co. of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dover presently has a consensus target price of $104.22, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Dover’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dover is more favorable than Metallurgical Co. of China.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 9.99% 27.33% 9.36% Metallurgical Co. of China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover and Metallurgical Co. of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.14 billion 2.24 $677.92 million $5.93 18.73 Metallurgical Co. of China $43.75 billion 0.10 $962.75 million N/A N/A

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Dover.

Summary

Dover beats Metallurgical Co. of China on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment handles fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries; pumps and connectors for use in various bio-processing, medical, and specialty applications; and pumps, filtration systems, pelletizing equipment, compressors, and bearings for use in the chemical, polymer, power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial and climate control; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, wash systems, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing; and develops land. The company's Equipment Manufacture segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company also engages in the mining and smelting of nickel cobalt ore, as well as provision of investigation, design, infrastructure contractor, finance, repair work, trading, finance lease, integrated pipe network technology development, etc services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

