Analyzing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 1.90% 0.78% 0.24% Rayonier 5.47% 1.92% 1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $156.30 million 2.14 $1.80 million $1.17 6.57 Rayonier $711.60 million 5.31 $59.10 million $0.46 60.22

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for City Office REIT and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rayonier 0 2 2 0 2.50

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.05%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Rayonier.

Summary

Rayonier beats City Office REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

