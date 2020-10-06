Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Tidewater (NASDAQ:SII)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Tidewater (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.39 $359.33 million $2.39 5.26 Tidewater $72.50 million 12.13 $10.20 million $0.04 861.75

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 19.31% 32.84% 10.35% Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Tidewater has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.26%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Tidewater on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

