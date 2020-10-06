Analysts Set TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Target Price at $26.38

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,311. The stock has a market cap of $310.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

