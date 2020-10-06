Analysts Set Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) PT at $40.21

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.21.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 39,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,747. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.