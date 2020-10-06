Analysts Set RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) PT at $71.80

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $5,987,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $88,990,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,327. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

