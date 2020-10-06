Analysts Set Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $278.18

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $342.87 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $344.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $61,652,190. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.