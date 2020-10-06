Analysts Set Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price at $13.05

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 189,386 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.