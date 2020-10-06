Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,002

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

NG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

LON:NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 862.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 899.95.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Also, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total value of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

