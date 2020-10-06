Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 733.45

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.45 ($9.58).

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 672 ($8.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of GPOR traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 645.60 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 946,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,668. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 586.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 629.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

