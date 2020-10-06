Analysts Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of GDP stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,578. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

