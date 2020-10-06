Analysts Set Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $92.50

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4,103.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.90. 1,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,942. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

