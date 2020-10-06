Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $32.65

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.65.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 835.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 69,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

