Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) PT at $29.00

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,609. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

