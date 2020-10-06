Analysts Set Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) PT at $24.33

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

