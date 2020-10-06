Analysts Set EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $281.43

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

