Analysts Set Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $191.00

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.24. 24,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.