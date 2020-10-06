Analysts Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) PT at $99.79

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,137,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Best Buy by 33.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 290,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

