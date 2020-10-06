Analysts Set Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $21.72

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $189,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

