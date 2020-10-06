Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Target Price at €207.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €207.00 ($243.53).

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €3.72 ($4.38) on Thursday, reaching €166.52 ($195.91). The stock had a trading volume of 928,832 shares. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €177.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.33.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

