Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report sales of $285.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $223.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.57 million to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,327,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,038. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

