Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $17.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after buying an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 247,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

