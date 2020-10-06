Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 160,423 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.62. 11,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

