Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 13,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

