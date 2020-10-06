Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.15. 4,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $211.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

