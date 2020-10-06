Analysts Expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.74. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IT Tech Packaging will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IT Tech Packaging.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Bank of America upped their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IT Tech Packaging in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $46.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

