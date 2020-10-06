Analysts Expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $21.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.54 million and the highest is $23.20 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $24.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $81.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.52 million to $84.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.85 million, with estimates ranging from $112.88 million to $123.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

