Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $456.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.20 million. Genesco reported sales of $537.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,227. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 144,922 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.