Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.88 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $821.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.85 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $884.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

