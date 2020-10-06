Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $20.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,562,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 112,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

