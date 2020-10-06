Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.22). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPTX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 6,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,243. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
