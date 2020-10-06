Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

