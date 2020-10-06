Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 133.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

