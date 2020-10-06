Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. AJO LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,195. The stock has a market cap of $937.83 million, a P/E ratio of -455.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

