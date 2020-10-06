Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 3,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,135. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.