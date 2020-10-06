Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.57 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $482.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.00 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $465.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of BOKF traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,841. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,745 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 357,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

