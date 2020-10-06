AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AMSSY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 3,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

