Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.56.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.85. 117,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.