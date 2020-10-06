American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

American Superconductor stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 13,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

