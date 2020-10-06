American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRC) Head-To-Head Survey

American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Energy Group and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 1 1 1 0 2.00

California Resources has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 832.20%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Group and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Group and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.02 -$28.00 million $1.40 0.84

American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Summary

California Resources beats American Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Group Company Profile

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

