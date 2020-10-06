American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.38 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $722.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,231,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 224,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

