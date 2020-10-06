Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $109.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,090.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,724.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.