Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $11.01 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares during the period. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 40.8% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the period.

