Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.55% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $31.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 345,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,852. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,721 shares of company stock worth $16,775,843. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 34.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alteryx by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

