Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,094,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,909 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,505 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the software’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 6,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

